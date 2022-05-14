Image: City of Busan
Busan Women’s Culture Center to Hold 50th Coming of Age Day Event Tomorrow

Busan Women’s Culture Center will hold a ‘traditional coming-of-age ceremony’ reenactment event on the second floor of the Women’s Culture Center at 2 pm on May 16th to commemorate the 50th Coming of Age Day.

This event was prepared to celebrate the growth of young people who have just reached adulthood into full-fledged members of society with pride as adults, to remind adults of the value of our culture, and to instill a healthy adult culture spirit that can fulfill their responsibilities and duties. 

20 men and women turning 20 this year, were recruited in advance by the Women’s Cultural Center, and will attend this coming-of-age ceremony, and congratulatory guests will also be present to congratulate them.

Prior to the main ceremony, the adults attending the ceremony will wear traditional attire and receive education on etiquette such as the meaning of the coming-of-age ceremony, how to wear hanbok, and how to bow. 

Following this, they will perform Sanggyunrye to exchange greetings between elder guests and adults, Samgarye to give three congratulatory speeches to the elderly, Gwanrye and Gyerye, a ceremony to put on a hat and hairpin, a Coming-of-age ceremony and a declaration of coming of age to adults.

The traditional communion ceremony will be reproduced according to the present day in the order of a rite of passage to deliver lessons to adults.

In addition, as a celebration event on this day, performances of Korean dance, folk song pansori, and gayageum by the Arts Volunteer Corps of the Women’s Cultural Center are prepared, which is expected to open a high-class traditional culture and art scene.

Kim Jeong-hee, director of the Women’s Culture Center, said, “Congratulations to the adults on Coming-of-Age Day, and I wish you the brightest 20s in the future. We hope that it will become a reality, and we ask for the participation of many interested citizens.”

