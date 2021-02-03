Busan Women’s University Presenting Dance Special This Sunday

Busan Women’s University will present a special dance performance this Sunday evening that brings together students and professors under one room.

About 70 dancers, including professors, graduate and current students, and special invited guest dancers will participate.

The performance entitled “Priest Companian” is divided into two parts and shows works of various dance in which popularity and artistry coexist.

Kim Hae-seong, head of the Department of Children’s Sports Rehabilitation Dance at the university directs the show which features modern and traditional dance.

The event takes place at the Busan Cultural Center’s Grand Theater for invited guests and will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. on Naver TV and YouTube.