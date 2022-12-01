Image: CIty of Busan
NewsBusan News

Busan World Expo 2030 Promotional Video to be Sent to 22 Countries on 4 continents

Haps Staff

Promotional videos will be sent to 22 countries around the world to host World Expo 2030 Busan.

The Busan Metropolitan Government and the Korea Racing Authority will screen a promotional video for the World Expo 2030 Busan on a horse racing live broadcast shown in 22 overseas countries.

It will screen in the U.S., the UK, Australia and more for one month in December.

Earlier this year the city and the Korea Racing Authority signed a business agreement to jointly promote the world fair in Busan and established a cooperative system.

Accordingly, it is promoting the attraction of World Expo 2030 Busan by using three large screens at domestic racetracks, 13,000 TV monitors at workplaces nationwide, and horse racing information magazines.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
40 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Thu
2 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
7 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 