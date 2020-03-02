Image: Busan City
Arts & Culture

Busan’s 127 Libraries Become First in Korea to be Integrated

Haps Staff

Busan City announced that the library portal homepage, e-library, and the Busan Library intro promotion site became available from March 3.

Busan Library, which will be opened in September this year, integrates 10 million members and book information of 127 public libraries (including public small libraries) for the first time in the nation in April, and all libraries share with one member and one server.

At the same time, it contributed to the reduction of the budget of the library and at the also established infrastructure for effective implementation of the library policy.

The Busan Library homepage will be promoted through the intro site before opening in September and will be officially opened at the same time.

The library portal website provides citizens with all the information about the library in one place, including book searching at 127 Busan libraries, cultural events, and course registration.

Unlike existing electronic libraries, which provide only e-books and audio books, e-libraries can easily use online content such as web DB, e-learning, and e-magazines among local representative libraries nationwide at home and work through computers and smartphones. have.

Citizen libraries and electronic libraries operated by the district and county libraries can also be used here.

The online content provided by the e-library allows you to listen to 42,000 poems directly through the voice of poets.

Every day, everybody will experience the refined language of the best poets. In addition, citizens can listen to 570 lectures in Korean, including more than 2,000 real-time live performances such as operas and dances, 215 electronic magazines, 1,000 information technology (IT) courses, and 210 language courses for free.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: March 2 – March 9

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Temporary Closure of Nurimaru APEC House

Haps Staff -
The Nurimaru APEC House will be temporarily closed on Saturday, December 28 due to scheduled maintenance.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Upcoming Canceled or Postponed Events in The Busan Area

Haps Staff -
Here is a list of events that have been canceled or postponed in the Busan area due to the COVID-19 situation in the city.
Read more
Arts & Culture

National Theaters and Performances Suspend Shows

Haps Staff -
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, national performances and art groups will temporarily suspend their performances around the nation.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Cultural Facilities to Temporarily Close Due to COVID-19 Fears

Haps Staff -
Some of the city's most popular cultural attractions will be temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: February 24 – March 1

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

The Latest

Busan’s 127 Libraries Become First in Korea to be Integrated

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Busan City announced that the library portal homepage, e-library, and the Busan Library intro promotion site became available from March 3.
Read more

Schools Postponed Two More Weeks, New Semester to Begin March 23

Lifestyle BeFM News -
The government instructed all kindergartens and elementary and secondary schools nationwide today to again postpone the start of the spring semester, by two weeks, to protect students from the coronavirus outbreak as the number of underage patients has topped 200.
Read more

Sacheon Cable Car Closes Until March 13

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
The city of Sacheon-si, in Gyeongsangnam-do, has announced the suspension of operation of its popular cable car due to COVID-19.
Read more

Praha 993 Closed Until March 15th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Craft brewers Praha 993 has announced they will temporarily close their brew pub in Millak-dong until March 15th due to COVID-19.
Read more

COVID-19 Latest: Two Caught for Selling Fake Masks, First Person Discharged in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
Here is the latest news on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the surrounding areas from BeFM News and local media outlets.
Read more

부산의 127개 도서관, 1개의 아이디로 공동이용

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 도서관 포털 홈페이지와 전자도서관, 부산도서관 인트로 홍보사이트를 3월 3일부터 서비스한다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
3.6 ° C
5 °
2 °
67 %
1.5kmh
83 %
Mon
9 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
10 °

Dine & Drink

Praha 993 Closed Until March 15th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Craft brewers Praha 993 has announced they will temporarily close their brew pub in Millak-dong until March 15th due to COVID-19.
Read more

“Home-bap” Rising in Popularity

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As more and more diners are preferring to stay home these days due to the coronavirus, "Home-bap", which means "Home rice" or "Home cooking" as become popular amongst families and singles who are reluctant to go outside to eat.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Hosting “Reuben Night” March 6

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in the PNU district is hosting a "Reuben Night" on Friday, January 24th.
Read more

HQ Bar, Abnormal Taphouse Close Temporarily

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli and Abnormal Taphouse in Haeundae have both closed temporarily they have announced.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea