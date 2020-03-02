Busan’s 127 Libraries Become First in Korea to be Integrated

Busan City announced that the library portal homepage, e-library, and the Busan Library intro promotion site became available from March 3.

Busan Library, which will be opened in September this year, integrates 10 million members and book information of 127 public libraries (including public small libraries) for the first time in the nation in April, and all libraries share with one member and one server.

At the same time, it contributed to the reduction of the budget of the library and at the also established infrastructure for effective implementation of the library policy.

The Busan Library homepage will be promoted through the intro site before opening in September and will be officially opened at the same time.

The library portal website provides citizens with all the information about the library in one place, including book searching at 127 Busan libraries, cultural events, and course registration.

Unlike existing electronic libraries, which provide only e-books and audio books, e-libraries can easily use online content such as web DB, e-learning, and e-magazines among local representative libraries nationwide at home and work through computers and smartphones. have.

Citizen libraries and electronic libraries operated by the district and county libraries can also be used here.

The online content provided by the e-library allows you to listen to 42,000 poems directly through the voice of poets.

Every day, everybody will experience the refined language of the best poets. In addition, citizens can listen to 570 lectures in Korean, including more than 2,000 real-time live performances such as operas and dances, 215 electronic magazines, 1,000 information technology (IT) courses, and 210 language courses for free.