Busan’s 13 Universities Fail to Fill 1,569 Students Slots

This year, over 13,000 student slots remained unfilled in universities nationwide, attributed to factors like a declining school-age population and increased medical school admissions quotas.

In Busan, 1,569 students from 13 universities were left without placements. Jongno Academy reported these findings after analyzing additional recruitment statuses for the 2024 academic year.

Busan ranked second in unselected students among metropolitan cities and provinces, followed by Gyeongbuk.

Despite a decrease of 4,291 unselected students compared to the previous year, challenges persist, particularly in non-metropolitan areas and Gyeonggi-Incheon, where recruitment quotas reduced.

Student concentration in Seoul universities deepened, with 618 remaining unselected despite an increase in applicants.