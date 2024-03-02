Busan News

Busan’s 13 Universities Fail to Fill 1,569 Students Slots

By Haps Staff

This year, over 13,000 student slots remained unfilled in universities nationwide, attributed to factors like a declining school-age population and increased medical school admissions quotas.

In Busan, 1,569 students from 13 universities were left without placements. Jongno Academy reported these findings after analyzing additional recruitment statuses for the 2024 academic year.

Busan ranked second in unselected students among metropolitan cities and provinces, followed by Gyeongbuk.

Despite a decrease of 4,291 unselected students compared to the previous year, challenges persist, particularly in non-metropolitan areas and Gyeonggi-Incheon, where recruitment quotas reduced.

Student concentration in Seoul universities deepened, with 618 remaining unselected despite an increase in applicants.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Intercity Bus Service Between Haeundae and Yangsan Resumes

Busan Celebrates 105th Independence Movement Day

Busan’s Birth Rate Hits Record Low, Sparking Concerns

Mayor Park Meets With Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming

No Injuries Reported After Small “Pop” Explosion Occurred at Daljip Burning Event at Songdo Beach

Busan Film Commission Seeing Success With This Year’s Projects

The Latest

Lotte World Adventure Busan Gears Up For Spring

Intercity Bus Service Between Haeundae and Yangsan Resumes

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For March

Celebrate Samgyeopsal Day This Sunday

Busan Celebrates 105th Independence Movement Day

Train Service to Yangsan to Increase During the Wondong Plum Festival

Busan
few clouds
8 ° C
8 °
8 °
49 %
3.6kmh
20 %
Sun
10 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 