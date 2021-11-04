Busan’s 2022 Budget Plan is 14.28 Trillion Won, Up 7.4%

The city of Busan announced on the 4th that it would submit the 2022 Main Budget of 14.286 trillion won which is a significant increase of 7.4% compared to the previous year.

As an active fiscal policy from the first half of this year, the city has intensively supported the COVID19-affected class with three additional budgets (2,712.3 billion won) since June and organized a meaningful budget essential for a green smart city.

In addition, 12 long-term drift projects such as the redevelopment of multiple incineration plants, the conversion of a Baptist Hospital into a public hospital, and the construction of a happy house in front of City Hall have been resolved in cooperation with the National Assembly, and the balanced development project in the West has been accelerated to resolve regional imbalances.

The direction of the budget for next year is:

— a happy city that gives people strength

— an ultra-wide economic city

— an innovative city for industry-university cooperation

— a smart city based on AI

— a low-carbon green city

— an attractive city for culture and tourism

In addition, financial soundness was further strengthened by restructuring the financial business by intensively adjusting the project and administrative operating expenses, and the issuance of debt was KRW 420 billion, which was KRW 260.3 billion less than the previous year.

The six major plans include:

Investing 408.5 billion won into a happy city that gives people strength.

15-minute living area: KRW 94.5 billion

To reorganize the 15-minute living area, 48 children’s libraries (complex cultural spaces) will be established throughout Busan, and convenience facilities that are lacking in each region will be installed in cooperation with districts and residents.

In addition, 300-ri of downtown Galmat-gil was newly built to improve the walking environment that connects the 15-minute living area, the crosswalk grafted with cutting-edge technology was reinstalled, a meditation experience space in the city park was prepared for carbon neutrality, and an elderly-friendly park. It is also planned to create a protected water village community and a smart garden.

Youth Hope City where young people want to live: KRW 53.9 billion

For Busan, where young people want to live, the city will provide comprehensive and systematic support for job support, creation of a start-up environment, support for asset formation, and housing support policies.

A complex space for young people to start a business while nurturing talents by using convergence technologies in information and communication technology (IT), biotechnology (BT), and nanotechnology (NT), creating jobs for youth in connection with venture companies.

In addition, 13.6 billion won will be invested in projects to support asset formation so that young people can become self-reliant, and for housing stability, the monthly rent for youth will be increased from 100,000 won to 200,000 won, and youth rental deposit within the limit of 100 million won. Interest will be subsidized.

A city where everyone is happy: KRW 260.1 billion

To overcome the low fertility crisis, the housing loan and interest support for newlyweds have been increased to 300 billion won, the first 2 million won in childbirth subsidies, the additional 1 million won after the second, 300,000 won per person regardless of child support, and 28.5 billion won in child support organized in a circle.

In order to create an age-friendly city, it will provide medical services to seniors with reduced mobility by using a medical bus equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, and will also expand jobs for young adults. In addition, the feasibility of establishing a volunteer bank using blockchain technology was also reflected.

The city plans to build a Busan-style welfare system by expanding emergency welfare support to support households in sudden crisis and operating integrated care centers within each administrative welfare center to provide life-related welfare services.

In addition, to establish a public medical infrastructure for each region, acquire a site for a baptismal hospital, prepare a budget for the basic plan for Seobusan Medical Center, install and operate a center for the prevention of violence against women, implement pilot support for male parental leave, and create a pilot ‘Femtech Valley’ We plan to realize the values ​​of gender equality.

Second, invest 521.8 billion won in ultra-wide economic cities.

Future Vision Realization and Economic Innovation City: KRW 404.4 billion

The city will order service to actively reflect the opinions of Busan City in the government’s Gadeok New Airport Basic Plan, and conduct a pre-feasibility study for the development of the Gaya Vehicle Base, which accelerates the severance of the city center and the decline of the original city center.

It will transform traditional industries such as machinery, automobiles, shipbuilding, footwear, and textiles into new industries that converge artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and digital technologies, and provide KRW 150 billion in management stabilization funds required for this.

In addition, a total of KRW 11.5 billion including New Deal Venture Fund, Content Fund, and an Impact Investment Fund to build a start-up ecosystem were formed and invested more than 40 billion won in local companies. They plan to support local start-ups in cooperation with companies through the creation of such projects.

480 billion won is provided for secondary preservation of small businesses special funds to support small businesses who are having a hard time due to the coronavirus.

Realization of regional balanced development: KRW 117.4 billion

In order to expand the main road network in the West Mountain area and the downtown area, the Eomgung Bridge, Gadeok Bridge – Songjeong IC Overpass will be started in the West Mountain Area, and the Eulsukdo Bridge – Jangnim Pass Underpass and Mandeok 2 Tunnel, the last section of the internal and external circulation network cut off, will be distributed and is scheduled to be completed next year. At the same time, 97.5 billion won was allocated for the construction of major arterial roads, such as the expansion of Jungang-daero, a major road network in the city, the access road to the common fish market, and the full-scale start of the multi-dimensional intersection between Deokcheon and Hwamyeong.

Also, establishing a master plan for a low-density waterfront comprehensive plan to secure a water-friendly space for citizens and a city plan for the Dadaepo area, and invest a total of 19.1 billion won for urban regeneration in underdeveloped areas such as the Sasang Industrial Area Regeneration Project and Daepyeong-dong Marine Industry Innovation Base.

Third, invest KRW 113.4 billion in innovation through industry-university cooperation.

The city plans to establish a comprehensive industry-academic cooperation system by designating a branch connecting technopark specialized center-business-university centering on the Geo-Industry Collaboration Center, which is the general platform for local and industrial studies in Busan. It plans to nurture customized future talents in connection with companies and local governments.

They plan to create an innovative industry ecosystem through the spread of smart factories and Busan-type digital clusters and create a foundation for nurturing new industries by digitizing the existing repair and shipbuilding sector, establishing a smart system for aquaculture, and creating a STEM village and open platform for a new marine industry.

Fourth, 107 billion won was allocated for AI-based smart cities.

An intelligent transportation system, such as creating a shared mobility demonstration area by installing a rechargeable parking box around an urban railway station, establishing a smart transportation system by designating an autonomous vehicle demonstration zone, and creating a barrier-free traffic environment through the Smart City Challenge project is also planned to be built sequentially.

37.5 billion won in investment attraction subsidy necessary to attract high-tech companies will be organized to attract high-tech companies and to create startup infrastructure in connection with local universities, such as support for startup support centers.

To build a blockchain ecosystem, they will support various blockchain demonstration projects such as distributed identity verification ‘B PASS’, medical my data, and real estate collective investment verification services, and provide a space for blockchain companies to reside within the International Financial Center. plan.

Fifth, we plan to invest KRW 255.4 billion in low-carbon green cities.

It plans to attract related companies by laying the groundwork for radioisotope fusion research and establishing a one-stop center for power semiconductor research, production, and reliability verification.

A total of 30.7 billion won will be allocated to new eco-friendly industries such as solar energy research center, hydrogen-electric vehicle distribution, and parts industry promotion, and 23.1 billion won will be invested in the creation of a resource circulation city such as the establishment of a sub-industry cycle center and food biogas facility.

In addition, to create a low-density, carbon-neutral green city based on parks and green areas, they plan to conduct a feasibility study of a green city of 1 million pyeong in Maekdo, and also promote the designation of the first national urban park for Maekdo, Eulsukdo Park, and Eco Delta City damaged restoration sites.

56.7 billion won will be invested in the creation of parks and ecological rivers in the downtown area, such as compensation for Haeundae Dalmaji Park, which has been neglected for a long time, the creation of a forest close to life, and the construction of the Haeundae Arboretum.

Sixth, 138.9 billion won will be invested in the city of cultural tourism.

2030 Busan World Expo Promotion Promotion: KRW 18 billion

In order to mobilize all municipal government capabilities for the due diligence of the Expo in the second half of next year as an official announcement of the government’s bid to host the ‘Busan World Expo 2030’, 18 billion won was organized to promote the Expo.

Creation of Sports City: KRW 28.5 billion

Public land within the 15-minute living area was used to expand living sports facilities, and KRW 15.9 billion was allocated for the establishment of the National Sports Center and support for daily sports competitions. In addition, feasibility services for the creation of major sports facilities such as Sajik Baseball Stadium, Gudeok Stadium, and Composite Healing Park will be implemented, and 12 billion KRW will be accumulated annually for 10 years as the Sports Promotion Fund to secure stable financial resources.

Building a world-class cultural foundation: KRW 62.3 billion

A feasibility study for attracting world-class art museums, construction of an opera house, installation of a pipe organ in the International Art Center, and installation of facilities dedicated to culture and arts education. 47.4 billion won was allocated for the expansion of cultural facilities, and for the expansion of the living culture center to expand the 15-minute living and cultural infrastructure 44 invest billions of dollars

Global Tourism Mice City: KRW 30.1 billion

To strengthen the self-sufficiency of the local tourism industry, the tourism MICE Fostering Fund will be set aside by 2 billion won every year for 5 years, 10 billion won, to promote Busan tourism through promotional events such as Busan tourism prepayment promotion, and to dramatically expand the tourism infrastructure.