Busan’s Beach Erosion Was Worst in Korea in 2022

The erosion phenomenon, which reduces the area of white sand beaches along the coast of Busan, has been found to be the most serious in the country.

Compared to the 1970s, the width of the sandy beach has shrunk to one-third and the width of the sandy beach is decreasing even after the coastal maintenance project, in which tens of billions of won were invested, and special measures are needed.

According to the 2022 Coastal Erosion Survey by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, the state of coastal erosion at beaches in Busan was the most severe among beaches nationwide.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries surveys the area of the sandy beach every year and evaluates it by dividing it into A grade (good), B grade (moderate), C grade (concerned), and D grade (severe) according to the degree of erosion.

Looking at the ‘erosion rightness rate’, which is the ratio of C and D grades among all beaches, Busan ranked first in the country last year with 88.9%. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries analyzed the erosion conditions of 218 beaches nationwide from June to October last year.

In Busan, 5 out of 7 beaches received a C grade, and Songjeong Beach received a D grade, with a total of 8 places showing a level of ‘concern’ or higher. Ilgwang Beach was the only one that received a B grade.

Nationally, out of 218 beaches, 71 were grade C and 15 were grade D.

Busan has a higher risk of erosion than the national average (39.4%). Jeonbuk, which received the highest rating, 1 grade A and 10 grade B out of 11 beaches recorded a 0% erosion rate.

Between 2003 and 2018, the average rate of erosion rightness in Busan was 33.9%, which was the lowest in the country but has recently risen sharply.

The erosion rightness rate, which was 22.2% in 2017, was recorded at 88.9% last year, significantly increasing the risk.

Songjeong Beach, which received a B grade in 2013, fell to a D grade last year. The width of the sandy beach at Songjeong Beach, which was 70 to 80 meters in the 1970s, decreased to 24 to 65 meters last year.

Even after the government’s coastal maintenance project, in which tens of billions of won was invested, the sandy beach area has decreased, and the government and local governments are in deep trouble.

In the case of Haeundae Beach, the width of the white sand beach was about 70m in the 1970s, but it decreased to 36m in 2013 due to sand loss due to the influence of local development and typhoons.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries invested about 29 billion won between 2013 and 2015 to carry out the coastal maintenance project.

The width of the sandy beach has increased to 80m thanks to the maintenance project that pours 580,000㎥ of sand onto the sandy beach and the installation of structures such as a jetty and an underwater breakwater.

In 2015, right after the maintenance, the situation seemed to improve after receiving an A grade, but last year, the width was reduced to 63m again, and it received a C grade.

Haeundae-gu has been carrying out the ‘Research service for coastal erosion in Haeundae Songjeong Beach’ since last year to understand the degree of erosion, apart from the fact-finding survey by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.

In addition, in consultation with Gangseo-gu, the dredged soil of Gangseo-gu is being pushed forward with a fostering project to move to Songjeong Beach.

However, experts advise that alternatives, such as coastal purchase and urban planning, should be reviewed to preserve the natural state, as well as the maintenance business and installation of artificial structures.