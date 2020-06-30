TravelLocal Destinations

Busan’s Beaches Begin Summer Operations Today, Here’s What to Expect

Haps Staff

The city of Busan will start its summer season operations campaign on everyday life quarantine today for visitors flocking to the beaches and parks.

Over 160 people, including acting city Mayor Byun Sung-wan, Suyeong-gu head official Kang Seong-tae will be at the on-site campaign held at Gwangalli Beach and Millak Waterside Park in Suyeong-gu at 5 pm.

The campaign has been prepared to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in popular areas during the summer season in Busan to inform visitors to practice everyday life quarantine scheme.

The campaign will begin with the opening ceremony of the popular character ‘Pengsu’ sculpture erected at Gwangalli Beach. There will also be an introduction of the QR code electronic access system at Millak Waterfront Park, activities on disinfecting and ventilating multi-use facilities, encouraging the everyday life quarantine scheme, and handing out quarantine related goods.

Authorities plan on broadcasting the public service announcement on the everyday life quarantine scheme in the voice of Pengsu’s character through the speakers near the sculpture installed at the Gwangalli beach square.

The PSA includes messages encouraging visitors to set up parasols 2 meters apart, wearing masks, and practicing proper etiquettes when coughing.

Here’s what you can expect at Busan’s seven local beaches this summer.

Haeundae Beach

Haeundae Beach plans to additionally install a parasol on-site reservation system and a Smart Beach Electronic Payment system.

This year, only 1,800 parasols will be set up, down from the usual 4,200. The beach will be divided into 12 sections, down from the usual 14.

Each area will have 144 parasols, down from the usual 300, and will be spaced 2 meters apart.

The shower sections will be operable, with only 7 people able to shower at one time.

Fever checks will be done on people who rent items, whose names will also be written down.

The beach’s opening ceremony and nighttime events, including nighttime swimming, will be canceled.

Songjeong Beach

Songjeong Beach will also cut its parasols to 450, down from 1,050 last year. It will also reduce its sections from 7 to 6.

Parasols will be 2-meters apart and must be reserved.

The surfing zone will also be expanded from 80-meters to 120-meters.

Gwangalli Beach

Gwangalli Beach will have fewer parasols than normal but haven’t announced if they will use the reservation system.

In addition, 36 personal dedicated to safety will be in charge of safety at the beach.

The beach will also be using the popular Korean character Pengsu to announce safety measures to citizens.

Ilgwang and Imrang Beaches

Gijang-gun has announced that it will install shade tents and parasols at a 2-meter distance for the safety of visitors.

They will also keep regular maintenance and disinfecting measures hourly.

How to Reserve a Parasol

According to Korea Bizwire:

Reservations will be available at Sean Tour, an online public reservation platform, and local government websites. Anyone can book a reservation by providing the number of people, contact information, and the date of reservation.

The reservation system is only in Korean as of now.

The government also plans to introduce a ‘traffic light’ system to indicate how populated each beach is, to allow people to check before choosing to visit.

The ‘traffic lights’ will turn green if the beach is still within accommodation capacity. The lights will turn yellow if the number of visitors exceeds the maximum capacity by 200 percent, and red if it goes beyond 200 percent.

Usage information will be updated every 30 minutes for the traffic light system.

Accommodation capacity will be calculated to ensure social distancing of 2 meters between each visitor, dividing the available space inside the beach into 3.2 square-meters per visitor.

The government plans to use big data technology provided by KT Corp., the country’s major telecommunication firm, to operate the traffic light system, which will be first introduced at 10 large beaches, including Busan’s Haeundae Beach, on July 1.

Dine & Drink

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month and brings back its "Beer Can Chicken" platters on Sunday afternoon.
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Busan Bites: Seven Burger & Pasta Locations Offer Fresh, Delicious Options

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Burger & Pasta has become a staple in local dining culture for offering fresh, delicious affordable western-style meals since 2010. Beginning with a breakfast option...
Read more

Galmegi Celebrates its 6th Anniversary This Friday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing Company, Busan's first craft brewery, is celebrating its 6th anniversary at its Gwangan location.
Read more

Travel

