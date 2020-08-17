Busan’s Beaches Saw Their Highest Amount of Visitors This Year Over the Holiday Weekend

On the second day of the Liberation Day holiday on Sunday, Haeundae Beach attracted 267,000 vacationers this year, the largest number yet this season.

A total of 860,000 people visited the seven public beaches in Busan Sunday, the largest crowd this year.

216,000 people visited Gwangalli, followed by 180,000 in Songdo and 120,000 in Dadaepo.

While the highest daytime temperature peaked at 33 degrees Celsius, vacationers wore masks on the beach under the sweltering air.

The Haeundae-gu crackdown team struggled to ask those without a mask to put on a mask as vacationers poured into the beach.

Haeundae-gu broadcast that beach visitors should wear masks and not share food in the evening.