Busan’s Beaches Taking Countermeasures to Avoid Overcharging During Peak Summer Season

Busan’s beaches are taking measures to address the controversy surrounding overcharges at popular tourist destinations and festivals across the country, aiming to restore trust and ensure a positive experience for visitors during the upcoming holiday season.

Haeundae Beach, which partially opened earlier this month, has already welcomed vacationers who are enjoying the water activities. To prevent price gouging and negative perceptions, Busan City announced that seven public beaches, including Haeundae, Songjeong, and Gwangalli, will officially open on the 1st of next month.

Haeundae-gu, responsible for managing Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches, has established a price management guidance inspection team operating from this month until the end of August.

Their focus will be on monitoring price fluctuations in accommodations, restaurants, parking lots, and summer supplies, promoting price stability, and providing on-site guidance.

Additionally, a food-clean zone has been designated within a 300m radius, and efforts are being made to discourage the purchase of street food and the use of soliciting establishments.

Haeundae-gu implemented the Smart Beach system in 2011 to manage the rental of summer equipment and changing rooms. This system streamlines payment by unifying transactions at the ticket office and offers discounted rates for card payments compared to cash.

Suyeong-gu, in charge of Gwangalli Beach, is also taking steps to stabilize prices following the recent controversy.

They have set up a beach unfair charge reporting center at Gwangalli Beach, where vacationers can report any instances of overcharging or unjust seat rentals. Suyeong-gu will intensify efforts to crack down on illegal lodging accommodations and ensure compliance with price labeling regulations in restaurants.

Given the limited public parking near Gwangalli, there are concerns about private parking lots demanding excessive fees so enhanced guidance and inspections will be implemented to address this issue.