Haeundae Beach and Songjeong Beach to Temporarily Open For Summer Operations on June 1

Haps Staff

Busan’s beaches will be fully open this summer with no restrictions.

Haeundae-gu announced that they will temporarily open Haeundae Beach and Songjeong Beach for summer operations from June 1st.

Additionally, the 300-meter swimming section will return to Haeundae Beach and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. near the event plaza, as well as a 150-meter section near the tourist information center at Songjeong Beach.

All seven beaches will officially open for summer operations on July 1 and this year will run until August 31.

To ensure safety, Haeundae District plans to deploy around 30 lifeguards and install lifeguard towers and buoys.

