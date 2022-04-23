Busan’s Beaches to be Fully Opened For Summer Operations

Busan’s beaches will be fully opened with their summer operations for the first time in three years.

Haeundae-gu announced that they will temporarily open Haeundae Beach and Songjeong Beach from June 2nd.

The past two years have seen restrictions on eating and drinking on the beach as well as a 50% reduction in parasols, which won’t be occurring this year.

Additionally, the 300-meter swimming section will return without quarantine measures at Haeundae Beach and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. near the event plaza, as well as a 150-meter section near the tourist information center at Songjeong Beach.

All seven beaches will officially open for summer operations on July 1.

There is no word on whether masks will need to be worn yet, and it likely won’t be determined until the government decides to ease the mask rules which are expected to be decided in early May.

Beach Festivals to Return This Year

Haeundae Beach will also be holding the Haeundae Sand Festival from May 20-23 with the theme “World Travel”, as well as the Busan International Dance Festival scheduled for June 4 and 5.

The Ilgwang Romantic Song Festival and the Gijang Gaet Village Festival, both held at Ilgwang Beach, are also both returning in June and July this summer.