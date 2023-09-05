Local Destinations

Busan’s Beaches To Get Makeovers to Attract Younger Generation

By Haps Staff

With a 15% drop in visitors to Busan’s seven beaches this year, local governments are stepping up efforts to revitalize their economies. Major street renovations are on the horizon, aiming to breathe new life into these areas.

Suyeong-gu announced that it plans to invest 11 billion won by 2027 to redevelop the Gwangalli Beach theme street entirely.

The street, constructed in 2003, had started showing signs of aging and struggling to attract younger crowds.

The revitalization aims to transform Gwangalli Beach into a ‘hot spot’ for the MZ generation. Surveys targeting the 2030 age group will guide the development of tourism infrastructure tailored to their preferences. Measures to enhance residents’ quality of life in the area will also be incorporated.

Haeundae-gu envisions converting its surroundings into a ‘local branding’ commercial district, centered around the historic Haeundae Station.

Local branding involves leveraging unique resources to create a city where people genuinely want to stay.

Haeundae-gu plans to modernize the old Haeundae Station into a cultural space and form a local branding promotion team to make Haeridan-gil and Gunam-ro an appealing destination.

Additionally, Haeundae-gu aims to establish Songjeong Beach as a ‘Worcation’ sanctuary, where people can work and vacation simultaneously, investing 300 million won to create workspace using underutilized public facilities.

To succeed, experts emphasize identifying specific demand groups and developing content that resonates with them.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan’s Beach Summer Operations Come to a Close

5 Tourist Attractions in Busan Worth a Look

Busan Destinations: Nakdong River Ecological Park Blossoms into a Summer Flower Haven

Over 11 Million People Have Visited Busan Beaches Since June

Busan Destinations: Eco-Friendly Resort “Village de Ananti” Opens in Gijang

Busan Destinations: Ilgwang Beach

The Latest

Busan Looks For Ways to Attract Chinese Tourists

부산시, 뉴미디어 ‘소통’ 홍보대사로 배우 이시언 씨 위촉

Here’s What’s Happening at This Year’s BIFF

Dipirang Selected by KTO as a Must-Visit Night Destination in September

Busan Illustration Fair 2023 Gets Underway Thursday

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: The 602nd Subscription Concert

Busan
clear sky
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
69 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Tue
25 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
26 °
Sat
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 