Busan’s Beaches Won’t Begin Summer Operations in June

Beaches in Busan won’t open early for summer operations this year even with fewer restrictions on social distancing that have been announced by the government.

Haeundae and Songdo beaches have already announced that they won’t open on June 1st, their usual open date, while Songjeong Beach hasn’t announced whether it will keep its traditional June 1st opening though it’s expected they will postpone their opening.

The city’s other four beaches — Gwangalli, Dadaepo, Imrang, and Ilgwang — continue to discuss whether or not they will also open on July 1st.

Most local governments are currently discussing whether to open their summer operations or not and are currently monitoring the guidelines set out by the government.

Local district officials, however, are still preparing for the opening.

Though quite unusual, the swimming season at beaches in Korea is usually limited to July and August.

