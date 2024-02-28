Busan’s Birth Rate Hits Record Low, Sparking Concerns

Busan’s birth rate continued its alarming decline in 2023, reaching its lowest point since statistics began in 1981.

With only 12,900 births, a 9% decrease from the previous year, the city faces a severe demographic challenge.

The annual total fertility rate (TFR) also plummeted to 0.66, the lowest among South Korea’s major cities and the second-lowest nationwide.

The total fertility rate in Busan in the fourth quarter of last year was only 0.59. There was a decrease of 0.04 people from the fourth quarter of 2022 (0.63 people).

This is the first time across all criteria, including quarterly and yearly, that Busan’s total fertility rate has fallen to the 0.5 level and suggests that the region’s low birth rate problem has reached a serious level.

Last year, the number of babies born in Jung-gu was only 100 which was the lowest among the 16 districts and counties.

Experts warn that unless swift action is taken, Busan’s birth rate will continue to decline, leading to a shrinking population and potential economic and social consequences.