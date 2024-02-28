Busan News

Busan’s Birth Rate Hits Record Low, Sparking Concerns

By Haps Staff

Busan’s birth rate continued its alarming decline in 2023, reaching its lowest point since statistics began in 1981.

With only 12,900 births, a 9% decrease from the previous year, the city faces a severe demographic challenge.

The annual total fertility rate (TFR) also plummeted to 0.66, the lowest among South Korea’s major cities and the second-lowest nationwide.

The total fertility rate in Busan in the fourth quarter of last year was only 0.59. There was a decrease of 0.04 people from the fourth quarter of 2022 (0.63 people).

This is the first time across all criteria, including quarterly and yearly, that Busan’s total fertility rate has fallen to the 0.5 level and suggests that the region’s low birth rate problem has reached a serious level.

Last year, the number of babies born in Jung-gu was only 100 which was the lowest among the 16 districts and counties.

Experts warn that unless swift action is taken, Busan’s birth rate will continue to decline, leading to a shrinking population and potential economic and social consequences.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Mayor Park Meets With Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming

No Injuries Reported After Small “Pop” Explosion Occurred at Daljip Burning Event at Songdo Beach

Busan Film Commission Seeing Success With This Year’s Projects

Mayor Park Meets With French Ambassador Philippe Bertoux

American YouTuber Identified as LCT Base Jumper

North Port’s First Phase Projects Making Progress Towards Completion

The Latest

Gyeongnam FC Holds a Launch Ceremony for its New Season

“Jinju Jinmaek Brewery” to Begin Full-Scale Operation in March

Unveiling the Charm of Seoul: Take a Sneak Peek Into Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan

Events to Look Forward to This March in Busan

Gonggoji Arboretum is in Full Swing Preparing for Spring with Daffodils

Global Gathering 2024 Booth and Performance Registration Now Open

Busan
scattered clouds
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
65 %
2.6kmh
40 %
Wed
9 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
6 °
Sun
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 