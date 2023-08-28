Busan’s BOUNCE 2023 Startup Event Returns for its Second Edition

The city of Busan is set to host the BOUNCE 2023 startup event from September 7th to 8th at the Busan Eurasia Platform and Busan Workation Base Center.

The event is a key fixture in Busan’s startup ecosystem, focusing on the theme of “Local Startup Ecosystem” and fostering connections within the industry.

The event will encompass various activities, including an opening ceremony, conferences, investment and pitching sessions, meetups, and more.

It aims to bring together pre-founders, startups, investors, and representatives from large and medium-sized companies.

Over 120 experts, including domestic and foreign investors, will participate, making it a valuable networking opportunity.

BOUNCE 2023 will address issues related to the local startup ecosystem, climate tech, remote work, and sustainability.

It will also provide opportunities for investment and collaboration, with notable participants from companies like Lotte, Samsung, and Naver.

Online pre-registration for the event is available on the official website, open to anyone interested in the startup ecosystem.

Various events will be organized on a first-come, first-served basis.