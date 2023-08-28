Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Busan’s BOUNCE 2023 Startup Event Returns for its Second Edition

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan is set to host the BOUNCE 2023 startup event from September 7th to 8th at the Busan Eurasia Platform and Busan Workation Base Center.

The event is a key fixture in Busan’s startup ecosystem, focusing on the theme of “Local Startup Ecosystem” and fostering connections within the industry.

The event will encompass various activities, including an opening ceremony, conferences, investment and pitching sessions, meetups, and more.

It aims to bring together pre-founders, startups, investors, and representatives from large and medium-sized companies.

Over 120 experts, including domestic and foreign investors, will participate, making it a valuable networking opportunity.

BOUNCE 2023 will address issues related to the local startup ecosystem, climate tech, remote work, and sustainability.

It will also provide opportunities for investment and collaboration, with notable participants from companies like Lotte, Samsung, and Naver.

Online pre-registration for the event is available on the official website, open to anyone interested in the startup ecosystem.

Various events will be organized on a first-come, first-served basis.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Increase in Reports of Seawater Flea Bites Alarms Beachgoers in Busan

Large-scale Rice Field Painting Grown in Daejeo to Support World Expo Bid

Busan Seeking to Make Haeundae’s Gunam-ro Into a Korean Version of Times Square

City Selects 12 New Sites For its Children’s Cultural Complex Project

Songjeong Tunnel to Implement Traffic Control for LED Light Replacement

National Civil Defense Drills Begin at 2 p.m. Today

The Latest

13th Gimhae Gayageum Festival to Showcase Korean Musical Excellence

Korea in Photos: Beautiful Cosmos Along Samdong-myeon Coastal Road

Busan Architecture Tours Return for Second Half of 2023

Burger King Running New Whopper Promo

Lotte Giants’ Manager Larry Sutton Resigns Due to Health Reasons

From Stadiums to Screens: How Technology is Transforming Korean Sports Viewing

Busan
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
83 %
1kmh
75 %
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 