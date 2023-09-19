Busan’s Brand Pop-up Exhibition Continues at LCT X The Sky

The city of Busan is keeping the excitement alive as the city brand pop-up exhibition continues its run at LCT X The Sky.

Running until October 9th, this pop-up exhibition maintains the momentum it gained from its previous installment.

The exhibition originally ran from July 28th to September 8th at Atelier Chik Chik Pokpok, drawing more than 10,000 visitors and gaining significant online and offline popularity, with over 30,000 social media views.

The main exhibition showcases various city brand products, goods, and photo zones. This initiative aims to further promote Busan’s city brand and solidify its status as a prominent tourist destination, attracting both domestic and international visitors.

Notably, the exhibition has synergized with the official launch of Visit Busan Pass, enriching the experience for tourists and locals alike.

As the tallest building and a symbolic landmark in Busan, LCT X The Sky offers a unique vantage point to appreciate the city’s charm alongside breathtaking sea views.