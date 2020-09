The nation’s largest reading fair will be held in Busan’s Buk-gu district as it succeeded in becoming the host venue in 2021.

The Korea Reading Fair is the largest reading culture fair in the country, with over 300 organizations related to publishing, reading, arts, and culture participating.

A variety of programs and experiences will be prepared, though a date has not yet been set.

Korea Reading Fair is hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.