Busan’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Revealed

The city of Busan announced its COVID-19 vaccination plan which has an aim of reaching herd immunity by November after targeting all citizens for vaccination.

The candidates for the COVID-19 vaccine are the city’s 2,949,000 residents aged 18 and older. The vaccination target is 2,374,000 people, about 70 percent of the city’s population (3,392,000 people).

Young children, adolescents, and pregnant women are excluded from the COVID-19 vaccination plan. In such cases, it will be determined whether vaccination is possible according to clinical outcomes.

The government’s vaccination plan was determined after deliberations from the Korea Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (KACIP). Vaccinations are prioritized according to age and risk.

The vaccination shots will be given starting in February, with the plan being divided into quarters.

Busan’s COVID-19 Vaccination Information

English Website