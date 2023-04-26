Busan News

Busan’s Cyber Crime Investigation Unit Brings Down Huge Illegal Pirating Scheme

The Cyber Crime Investigative Unit of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency has arrested 7 people suspected of illegally transmitting Korean dramas and movies overseas and selling them to Korean residents.

The suspects allegedly provided broadcasts to Koreans by using their own reception-only set-top boxes. They were found to have made 30 billion won over seven years and had more than 25,000 subscribers in total.

Hundreds of millions of won in cash were confiscated by the police in addition to about 300 pieces of transmission equipment found in the domestic office.

Police also collected 300 million won in criminal proceeds before prosecution.

 

