Busan’s Department Stores Going All-Out to Attract Holiday Shoppers

Not too long ago in Busan, it was rare to find any Christmas decorations or holiday spirit around hotels and department stores.

These days, however, the competition to spread Christmas cheer is becoming a big competition in Busan’s retail districts, with department stores transforming into enchanting holiday havens.

Lotte Department Store Busan Main Branch, with the theme ‘My Earnest Wish,’ decorated its exterior with over 25,000 LED lights, with the main entrance features a photo zone starring the Christmas elf ‘Tonttu,’ drawing crowds eager to capture the festive ambiance.

Shinsegae Department Store Centum City Branch, opting for an internal Christmas atmosphere and placed a large tree at Hyperground on the second basement floor.

Shinsegae Simon Busan Premium Outlet presents a ‘European Christmas Trip,’ complete with a 6m tall tree and a Christmas market every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until the end of January.

Lotte Premium Outlet Dongbusan branch follows suit with a Christmas market, featuring seasonal delights, adorned with Christmas decorations at Santorini Fountain Square.

Lotte World Adventure Busan has introduced winter programs until the end of next month, including a 5m tall tree and transformed parades, with new attractions like an ‘ice sledding slope’ and a ‘snow hill’ starting on the 23rd.