Busan’s Dog Patrol Volunteers Trained to Respond to Medical Emergencies

Busan’s community dog patrol volunteers are taking on an additional role in neighborhood safety after receiving emergency first aid training designed to help them respond to life-threatening situations.

The Busan Metropolitan Autonomous Police Commission organized a training session on October 17 at the Busan branch of the Korean Red Cross, teaching members of the city’s dog patrol program essential lifesaving skills.

The volunteers, who regularly walk through residential neighborhoods with their dogs while keeping an eye out for safety concerns, were trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and how to respond to choking emergencies.

The program aims to prepare patrol members to act as first responders when they encounter someone experiencing a medical emergency.

According to figures cited by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, Busan’s rate of CPR performed by bystanders stands at 18.4%, significantly below the national average.

Early intervention can make a substantial difference in survival rates, with prompt CPR by a bystander associated with nearly three times the chance of survival following cardiac arrest.

The commission hopes to establish a consistent emergency response approach among patrol volunteers, emphasizing the importance of calling 119, beginning CPR and using an AED when available.

Regular refresher training is also planned to help volunteers maintain their skills.

Kim Cheol-jun, chairman of the Busan Metropolitan Autonomous Police Commission, said the volunteers’ regular presence in residential areas puts them in a position to recognize emergencies and provide assistance before professional responders arrive.