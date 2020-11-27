Busan’s Education Office to Apply Level 2 Social Distancing Measures From Monday

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education will apply level 2 social distancing at all kindergartens and elementary, middle, high, and special education schools starting next Monday.

Busan region kindergartens and elementary and middle schools will keep one-third student capacity with exceptions for smaller schools, which will allow full capacity classes.

Meanwhile, all high school classes in Busan have switched to remote classes starting yesterday for safety during the College Scholastic Ability Test.

The city’s education office urged test-takers not to take in-person classes at private academies when remote classes are in session.

Three Positive Cases linked to Elementary Schools in Busan

One teacher and two students were confirmed positive on Thursday for COVID-19 at three different schools.

The Busan Metropolitan Office of Education said that a school teacher at Suseong Elementary School in Dong-gu, a student from Seongbuk Elementary school in Busanjin-gu, and a student from Bang-gok Elementary School in Gijang-gun tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been a total of 6 students and 1 teacher testing positive over the last week at Busan’s elementary schools.