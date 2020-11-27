NewsBusan NewsEducation

Busan’s Education Office to Apply Level 2 Social Distancing Measures From Monday

BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education will apply level 2 social distancing at all kindergartens and elementary, middle, high, and special education schools starting next Monday.

Busan region kindergartens and elementary and middle schools will keep one-third student capacity with exceptions for smaller schools, which will allow full capacity classes.

Meanwhile, all high school classes in Busan have switched to remote classes starting yesterday for safety during the College Scholastic Ability Test.

The city’s education office urged test-takers not to take in-person classes at private academies when remote classes are in session.

Three Positive Cases linked to Elementary Schools in Busan

One teacher and two students were confirmed positive on Thursday for COVID-19 at three different schools.

The Busan Metropolitan Office of Education said that a school teacher at Suseong Elementary School in Dong-gu, a student from Seongbuk Elementary school in Busanjin-gu, and a student from Bang-gok Elementary School in Gijang-gun tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been a total of 6 students and 1 teacher testing positive over the last week at Busan’s elementary schools.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

All Public Facilities In Gijang-gun to be Closed Temporarily From Today

BeFM News -
Due to the re-proliferation of COVID19, Busan’s Gijang-gun office has decided to completely stop operating all public facilities from today.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Raising its Social Distancing to Level 2 From Midnight

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced this afternoon that it will raise its social distancing level from 1.5 to level 2 from midnight.
Read more
Busan News

Health Authorities on Alert in Busan as 25 New Cases Reported Yesterday

BeFM News -
Health authorities are on alert after Busan reported 25 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, the second consecutive day with cases in the double digits.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Raises Social Distancing Level to 1.5 After 18 Test Positive Today

BeFM News -
Following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases nationwide, the city of Busan has decided to raise its social distancing scheme to level 1.5. 
Read more
Busan News

Authorities Considering Raising Social Distancing Measures in Busan

BeFM News -
The city of Busan detected 5 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the cumulative caseload to 636. 
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan Looks to Develop its MICE Industry

BeFM News -
A final survey report was announced on the City of Busan's mid-to-long-term development plan for its MICE industry. 
Read more

The Latest

Haeundae-gu Postpones Light Festival Opening Which Was Scheduled For Today

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Haeundae-gu Office has decided to postpone the beginning of the light festival due to the rising number of new cases in the region and nationwide.
Read more

What Level 2 Social Distancing Means in Busan

Lifestyle Busan City News -
The City of Busan will apply social distancing guidelines and measures that correspond to the Level 2 national guidelines starting on November 27, 2020, 00:00 until further notice.
Read more

Busan’s Education Office to Apply Level 2 Social Distancing Measures From Monday

Busan News BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education will apply level 2 social distancing at all kindergartens and elementary, middle, high, and special education schools starting next Monday.
Read more

위챗페이, 이제는 제로페이 가맹점에서 사용하세요!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 오는 28일부터 부산지역 제로페이 가맹점에서 중국 최대 글로벌 결제사인 ‘위챗페이’ 결제가 가능해진다고 밝혔다.
Read more

This Weekend’s Annual HQ Bar Chili Cook-Off is Postponed

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ has announced that the Chili Cook-off scheduled for this Sunday afternoon has been postponed due to COVID concerns.
Read more

4th Busan Webtoon Festival

Events Haps Staff -
The 4th Busan Webtoon Festival is a combination of offline and online events dedicated to webtoons.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
55 %
5.1kmh
0 %
Fri
5 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
9 °
Tue
10 °

Dine & Drink

This Weekend’s Annual HQ Bar Chili Cook-Off is Postponed

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ has announced that the Chili Cook-off scheduled for this Sunday afternoon has been postponed due to COVID concerns.
Read more

Nongshim Hotel’s Ristorante Holding “Special Combo Event”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Nongshim Hotel's Italian restaurant Ristorante is holding a "Special Combo" event until the end of the month.
Read more

Subway’s Winter Collection Offers Deals on Three Great Sandwiches

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Subway Korea is offering special prices on three of its popular sandwiches during its "Holiday Winter Collection" promotion.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: I Hwa Soo Traditional Yukgaejang in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Recently opened on the first floor at Hanil Ordew in Marine City, I Hwa Soo Jeontong Yukgaejang is a popular nationwide chain that serves up delicious modern and traditional bowls of spicy beef soup.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 