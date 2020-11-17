Busan’s First E-Sports Stadium Opens Today

An e-Sports stadium will open in Busan for the first time in the region.

Busan City announced that the Busan e-sports stadium will open the doors to the public today.

Located on the 15th to the 16th floors of Samjeong Tower in Seomyeon, Busanjin-gu, the stadium is a cultural complex space with a total floor space of 2,739 m2.

The complex has a main stadium that can seat 330 persons, two auxiliary stadiums with 128 seats, facilities for players and related parties, and facilities for audiences.

All games can be broadcast live online based on a system optimized for e-sports games.