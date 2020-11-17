Image: Busan City
Busan’s First E-Sports Stadium Opens Today

BeFM News

An e-Sports stadium will open in Busan for the first time in the region.

Busan City announced that the Busan e-sports stadium will open the doors to the public today.

Located on the 15th to the 16th floors of Samjeong Tower in Seomyeon, Busanjin-gu, the stadium is a cultural complex space with a total floor space of 2,739 m2.

The complex has a main stadium that can seat 330 persons, two auxiliary stadiums with 128 seats, facilities for players and related parties, and facilities for audiences.

All games can be broadcast live online based on a system optimized for e-sports games.

BeFM News
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

지방 최초 상설 이스포츠경기장, 부산 개관!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 부산정보산업진흥원은 11월 18일 부산진구 서면 삼정타워 15층, 16층에 ‘부산이스포츠경기장’을 공식 개관한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

