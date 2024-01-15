Busan’s First Large-Scale Indoor Public Tennis Court Opens in Saha-gu

A large-scale indoor public tennis court at the Eulsukdo Multipurpose Indoor Gymnasium is set to open temporarily from the 16th, offering six state-of-the-art artificial turf tennis courts.

Operating hours are from 6 am to 10 pm, with regular closures on Mondays, Lunar New Year, and Chuseok holidays.

The expansive Eulsukdo multipurpose indoor gymnasium spans 6,192 square meters, with the entire space dedicated to tennis.

Out of the eight tennis courts, six are designated for public use, while the remaining two serve as dedicated training courts for the Saha-gu Office commercial tennis team.

The project, costing a total of 5.5 billion won, was completed on December 29 last year.

Starting next month, Saha-gu Office will be accepting reservations for tennis court usage through the district office website.

Reservations are limited to 2 hours per person per day.