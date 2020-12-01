Busan’s First Official BTS Pop-up Store Opens

The first official BTS pop-up store in the city has opened at Lotte Department Store in Nampodong.

The Lotte Department Store Gwangbok store has announced that it opened the pop-up “SPACE OF BTS” on the 6th floor of the Aqua Mall until February 28th, 2021.

New products that haven’t been released to the public will be at the store, including signature stuffed toys in the shapes of the members, and a snowball which will be released on December 4th.

“BTS BASIC” theme products are also available, which consists of a clothing line with t-shirts, sweatshirts, and jackets of the band members.

New products, from stationery items to toys with themes related to the group’s most popular songs are also available.

A purple-themed photo zone is also onsite and a signature space is decorated with the BTS character “Tiny Tan” to add charm to the store.

In addition, the Aquatique show, which is the world’s largest indoor music fountain, will add a music show with BTS songs until the end of February.

Currently, the pop-up store can only be entered by onsite reservations due to COVID-19 measures.