Busan’s First COVID-19 Vaccination Center Opens

Busan’s first vaccination center at the Sarangchae building at Busan Citizens Park has opened.

The opening ceremony on the 10th was attended by the acting mayor of Busan, Lee Byung-jin, as well as the heads of the Busanjin-gu office, Busanjin-gu council, and cooperative medical facilities, among others.

Two vaccine centers were installed — one in Baeksan Hall and the other in Labyrnth Exhibition Hall.

The center will then undergo a month of preparations before beginning inoculations for first responders, police officers, and medical workers, once vaccine supplies are acquired.

In the first half of this year, the city will provide vaccinations to 640,000 people including medical staff, nursing hospitals, and 65 years of age or older, and 1.73 million people aged 18 to 64, including chronically ill patients, police, firefighting, educational institution workers, and all citizens in the second half of this year.

It plans to complete vaccinations of 2.37 million people, about 70% of the population in hopes of getting herd immunity in the city.