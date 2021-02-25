Image: Photo by Artem Podrez from Pexels
NewsBusan News

Busan’s First COVID-19 Vaccination Will Be Given to a Female Nurse in Haeundae

Haps Staff

The first COVID-19 vaccination to be administered in the city today will be a female nurse in her 50s from Haeundae.

Haeundae Health Center announced that the first vaccination will take place at the public health center in the early morning.

The first round of vaccinations will be from AstraZeneca.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was produced at the SK Bioscience plant in Andong.

16 Health Centers and 15 hospitals around the city received the vaccines yesterday with a total of 6,900 injections expected on the first day.

On the 27th, 25,800 vaccinations are expected to take place at 172 hospitals around Busan.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

