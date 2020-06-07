Lifestyle

Busan's Hotels Recovering Slowly, But Not in All Areas of the City

Haps Staff

With the summer fast approaching and the likelihood of most Korean’s staying on the peninsula this vacation, hotels in Busan are hoping to recover after a disastrous first half of the year.

As the coronavirus pandemic virtually stopped all international travel and conventions in the city since February, hotels have been hit hard around the city, with many struggling to stay afloat.

However, as things begin to slowly recover, hotels are gearing up for a hopeful busy summer which has always been one of their major seasons each year.

The Hilton Hotel in Gijang has said that they are currently operating at about 80% occupancy and doing about 90% on weekends.

Other major hotels, including the Westin Chosun, Paradise Hotel and Park Hyatt are improving but still struggling at around 45% to 50% occupancy, which usually would be at 100% during this time.

While Haeundae’s hotels are starting to improve, Seomyeon’s Lotte Hotel has been hit hard during the last few months, and is still only doing 20% occupancy according to statistics from the hotel industry.

Most hotels downtown are suffering similar fates, as business and budget hotels are struggling to attract guests.

Two more major hotels are also opening this summer in Haeundae, with the Lotte Signiel opening in July and Grand Josun Hotel in August adding more competition to the already struggling market.

 

 

Two Bingsu Delights this Summer at Nongshim Hotel’s ‘The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim’s first-floor eatery “The Lounge” is offering tasty treats to cool you down from the summer heat.
Read more

Meat Prices Continue to Rise in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Customers at meat restaurants and grocery stores are noticing an increase in meat prices across the nation.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Whipping Up Pulled Pork Sandwiches This Friday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi PNU continues its delicious specialty offerings this Friday night with a special pulled pork sandwich.
Read more

Johnny Rockets June Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

