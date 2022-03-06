NewsBusan NewsBusiness News

Busan’s Import-Export Companies Deeply Affected by Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was found to have caused serious damage to Busan companies directly working with the two countries.

The Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced the results of an emergency survey of 100 import and export companies in Busan conducting direct business with Russia and Ukraine.

It found that few places have come up with countermeasures at the corporate level
and for small businesses, in particular, damage recovery seemed difficult as they are not registered for export insurance.

There were also many inquiries from those that have purchased insurance as there was no information on the scope of compensation.

 

