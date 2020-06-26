Image: Busan Sea Festival website
Arts & Culture

Busan’s Largest Summer Festival is Canceled

Haps Staff

The Busan Sea Festival, the city’s largest summer festival, has been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.

Now in its 25th year, the festival which takes place at five of Busan’s beaches has become a staple of the holiday week in Korea.

The city of Busan believes that concerns about community infections including in the Seoul Metropolitan area are still a concern and that citizens’ lives and safety are the top priority. 

The festival was scheduled to be held from August 1st to August 5th.

In the event that COVID-19 infections continue, the government is in principle required to postpone and cancel various events that are unnecessary, and in the case of beaches, it is recommended to ban events that increase the risk of infectious diseases due to crowded contact by users.

 “I hope that citizens will understand that the event was canceled due to concerns about spreading and securing citizens’ safety in the current situation of the spread of regional infections,” Cho Yong-rae, director of the Tourism and Mice Industry Bureau of Busan City, said.

The city decided to cancel the event in consideration of various circumstances, including resolving the concerns of citizens and preventing the spread of COVID-19 after discussion with the Busan Culture and Tourism Festival Organizing Committee. 

The 2020 Busan International Rock Festival was also canceled by the city this week.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

2020 B-Beauty Day Takes Place This Weekend at BEXCO

Haps Staff -
2020 B-Beauty day will be held at BEXCO for three days from the 26th to the 28th.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Arirang TV to Show Documentary “Enduring Partnership: South Korea – U.S. Relations” Thursday Morning

Haps Staff -
“Enduring Partnership: South Korea - U.S. Relations,” a documentary sponsored by the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), will air on Arirang TV channel on June 25.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Learn to Make Korean Crafts at the Busan Traditional Arts Center

Dynamic Busan Staff -
The Busan Traditional Arts Center is running a special opportunity for residents to learn about traditional crafts directly from renowned masters of them until November 28. 
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: June 22 – June 28

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

The Latest

Traditional Markets to Participate in K-Sale Event Until July 12th

Busan News BeFM News -
The Busan Regional Small ＆ Medium Business Administration announced that 34 traditional markets will participate in the K-Sale event held until the 12th of July.
Read more

Busan’s Largest Summer Festival is Canceled

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan Sea Festival, the city's largest summer festival, has been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more

The Pick of the Bunch: Asian Casino Games

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Asian casino games include some games that are not always seen in European and North American casinos. Learn about the best casino games in Asia now!
Read more

부산시, 올해 부산바다축제 및 국제록페스티벌 개최 취소

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 코로나바이러스감염증-19(코로나19) 상황에서 수도권을 포함한 지역사회 감염 우려는 여전하다고 판단하고 시민의 생명과 안전이 무엇보다 우선이라며 부산의 대표적인 축제인 ‘부산바다축제’와 ‘부산국제록페스티벌’의 개최를 올해 모두 취소한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Myeongji International New City and Ocean City to Open Kid’s Water Parks This Summer

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Myeongji International New City and Myeongji Ocean City in Gangseo-gu will build water parks for kids this summer.
Read more

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month and brings back its "Beer Can Chicken" platters on Sunday afternoon.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
88 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Sat
27 °
Sun
27 °
Mon
25 °
Tue
23 °
Wed
25 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month and brings back its "Beer Can Chicken" platters on Sunday afternoon.
Read more

Galmegi Celebrates its 6th Anniversary This Friday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing Company, Busan's first craft brewery, is celebrating its 6th anniversary at its Gwangan location.
Read more

Halmae Sonchungmu Opens First Drive-thru Kimbap Restaurant in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Halmae Sonchungmu Kimbap has opened up the first drive-thru for the popular snack in Korea.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: 30 Years of Know-how – Eonyang Hanu Yanggopchang

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Having been located around Suyeong intersection area for 30 years, this hanu intestines restaurant has found the optimal recipe by aging the meat for three days.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea