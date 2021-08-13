NewsBusan News

Busan’s Liberation Day Event Canceled

Haps Staff

An event to celebrate the 76th Liberation Day in Busan have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event was scheduled to be held in the auditorium of City Hall on August 15th.

The city, which was deeply concerned about whether to hold a Liberation Day celebration in the severe situation of the spread of COVID-19, initially planned to hold the event on a small scale with 49 liberation members. 

As the event was canceled, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon will send a letter to the liberation members to express gratitude and respect and deliver congratulatory remarks to the public online.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
light rain
24 ° C
24 °
22.1 °
88 %
1kmh
90 %
Sat
24 °
Sun
27 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 