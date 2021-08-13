Busan’s Liberation Day Event Canceled

An event to celebrate the 76th Liberation Day in Busan have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event was scheduled to be held in the auditorium of City Hall on August 15th.

The city, which was deeply concerned about whether to hold a Liberation Day celebration in the severe situation of the spread of COVID-19, initially planned to hold the event on a small scale with 49 liberation members.

As the event was canceled, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon will send a letter to the liberation members to express gratitude and respect and deliver congratulatory remarks to the public online.