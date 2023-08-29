Busan’s Luxury Hotels Raise Buffet Prices

Several 5-star luxury hotels in Busan have recently increased their buffet prices, with some now charging over 140,000 won per meal.

While certain hotels are focusing on their reputation as “luxury gourmet” establishments during the pandemic, others are aiming to stand out by offering more cost-effective options.

Paradise Hotel’s “On the Plate” buffet raised its weekday lunch prices for adults from 98,000 to 105,000 won, and weekend lunches and dinners from 135,000 to 140,000 won.

Lotte Hotel Busan’s “La Seine” increased weekday lunch prices from 99,000 to 105,000 won and weekend lunch and dinner from 137,000 to 145,000 won in May.

Signiel Busan’s “The View” raised prices too, with adult weekday lunch up to 103,000 won and weekend lunch and dinner at 140,000 won.

Some hotels raised prices during the summer peak season and then returned them to previous levels afterward.

Hilton Ananti Busan’s “Damoim” recently increased weekday lunch prices from 95,000 to 120,000 won but reverted on the 21st.

Grand Josun’s “Aria” charged 100,000 won for weekday adult lunches but will go back to 98,000 won from next month.

Westin Chosun Busan’s “Camilia” is lowering adult weekend lunch and dinner from 140,000 to 130,000 won starting next month.

Hotel Nongshim’s “Ristorante” in Dongrae-gu actually reduced its prices after initially raising them.

Park Hyatt Busan Hotel in Marine City remains the only luxury hotel in Busan that does not offer a “pool buffet” beyond breakfast.

Meanwhile, major 5-star hotels in Seoul have also increased buffet prices, with adult dinner costs nearing 200,000 won in some cases.

Lotte Hotel World La Seine raised weekday lunch prices for adults from 105,000 to 145,000 won and weekday dinner and weekend prices from 130,000 to 180,000 won, increases of 38.1% and 38.5%, respectively.

Shilla Hotel’s Parkview buffet, known as Seoul’s most expensive, raised prices for weekday lunch by 20% to 168,000 won and dinner prices by 19.4% to 185,000 won, regardless of weekdays or weekends.