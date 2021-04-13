Busan’s Mayor Tests Negative After City Hall COVID-19 Scare

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, who was present at the inaugural meeting held at the press room of Busan City Hall on the 8th, tested negative for COVID-19.

According to city officials, Mayor Park held an inaugural meeting at the press room of Busan City Hall on the 8th, the day after the by-election, and one of the reporters who attended the meeting was recently confirmed with COVID-19

In addition to Mayor Park, about 20 people who attended the meeting, including the deputy mayor of administrative affairs, the heads of city hall divisions and offices, and reporters were awaiting test results.

The press room at city hall has closed while civil servants on the same floor are all awaiting results from diagnostic tests.