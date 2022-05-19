Image: Busan City Hall
NewsBusan News

Busan’s Mayoral Candidates Lay Out Their Plans Ahead of Local Elections

BeFM News

Mayoral candidates in Busan have put forth their pledges, engaging in a battle of policies.

People Power Party’s candidate Park Heong-joon has presented a blueprint of developing Busan into a global digital finance city and a hub of start-ups in Asia as his main pledge. In particular, he said that he will build convenient living conditions for foreigners by promoting a policy of building an “English Prevalent City” in Busan.

Democratic Party candidate Byeon Sung-wan said that he would revive Busan’s economy through the hosting of the 2036 Busan Summer Olympics and the great digital and green transitions of traditional industries such as shipbuilding and automobile.

Meanwhile, Justice Party candidate Kim Young-jin presented a pledge of welfare, medical and care, proposing unlimited use of public transportation with 10 thousand won per month, worry-free hospital expenses of 30 thousand won per month and the fostering of regional hub universities.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
17.4 ° C
17.4 °
17.4 °
58 %
2.7kmh
100 %
Thu
17 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
24 °
Mon
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 