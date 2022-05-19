Busan’s Mayoral Candidates Lay Out Their Plans Ahead of Local Elections

Mayoral candidates in Busan have put forth their pledges, engaging in a battle of policies.

People Power Party’s candidate Park Heong-joon has presented a blueprint of developing Busan into a global digital finance city and a hub of start-ups in Asia as his main pledge. In particular, he said that he will build convenient living conditions for foreigners by promoting a policy of building an “English Prevalent City” in Busan.

Democratic Party candidate Byeon Sung-wan said that he would revive Busan’s economy through the hosting of the 2036 Busan Summer Olympics and the great digital and green transitions of traditional industries such as shipbuilding and automobile.

Meanwhile, Justice Party candidate Kim Young-jin presented a pledge of welfare, medical and care, proposing unlimited use of public transportation with 10 thousand won per month, worry-free hospital expenses of 30 thousand won per month and the fostering of regional hub universities.