Busan News

Busan’s Medical Field in Crisis in Protest to Government’s Plan

By BeFM News

Medical students in the Busan area, opposing the government’s plan to expand medical school admissions, submitted their leave of absence requests today.

Students from medical schools including Pusan National University and Dong-A University announced that they will initiate an alliance leave of absence and refuse to attend classes and practical training starting today.

Kosin University’s medical school stated that there have been no students who have submitted leave of absence forms so far.

Educational authorities have convened emergency meetings and activated emergency response systems for academic management in preparation for the collective actions of medical students.

What’s happening at local hospitals

Most residents at major hospitals in the Busan area have also submitted group resignation letters.

Today, out of 236 specialists at Pusan National University Hospital, 216 submitted resignation letters, along with a significant number of specialists at 7 out of 9 training hospitals including Dong-A University Hospital and Inje University Haeundae Paik Hospital.

The absence of medical residents is resulting in early patient discharges and surgery cancellations.

Busan City held emergency meetings with local secondary hospitals, specialized hospitals, and Busan Metropolitan City Fire Disaster Headquarters, and established step-by-step plans and patient accommodation systems to prepare for the prolonged situation, urging the maintenance of emergency response systems.

Doctors around the nation are protesting the government’s plan to increase the medical school admission quotas.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

Nearly 2,500 Fires Occurred in Busan Last Year

Mayor Park Meets With Ambassadors to Britain and Kazakhstan

Police Searching for Two Foreigners Who Parachuted From LCT in Haeundae

Amphibious Bus Plans Delayed Once Again

BMOE Announces 2024 Basic Plan for English Education Activation

Government Reaffirms its Plan to Open Gadeok New Airport by December 2029

The Latest

Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum Annex to Hold Monthly Culture Shows

Burger King Introduces 3 Mozzarella Whoppers

Kenny G to Perform Two Shows in Busan on April 11

Korea Destinations: Large Full Moon Installed at Changgyeonggung Palace

부산 미식트렌드를 이끌다, 부산시, 「2024 부산의 맛」 가이드 북 발간

Miryang Arirang Grand Park Creates a ‘Garden of Expatriates’

Busan
moderate rain
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
81 %
6.2kmh
100 %
Tue
9 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
8 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 