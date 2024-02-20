Busan’s Medical Field in Crisis in Protest to Government’s Plan

Medical students in the Busan area, opposing the government’s plan to expand medical school admissions, submitted their leave of absence requests today.

Students from medical schools including Pusan National University and Dong-A University announced that they will initiate an alliance leave of absence and refuse to attend classes and practical training starting today.

Kosin University’s medical school stated that there have been no students who have submitted leave of absence forms so far.

Educational authorities have convened emergency meetings and activated emergency response systems for academic management in preparation for the collective actions of medical students.

What’s happening at local hospitals

Most residents at major hospitals in the Busan area have also submitted group resignation letters.

Today, out of 236 specialists at Pusan National University Hospital, 216 submitted resignation letters, along with a significant number of specialists at 7 out of 9 training hospitals including Dong-A University Hospital and Inje University Haeundae Paik Hospital.

The absence of medical residents is resulting in early patient discharges and surgery cancellations.

Busan City held emergency meetings with local secondary hospitals, specialized hospitals, and Busan Metropolitan City Fire Disaster Headquarters, and established step-by-step plans and patient accommodation systems to prepare for the prolonged situation, urging the maintenance of emergency response systems.

Doctors around the nation are protesting the government’s plan to increase the medical school admission quotas.