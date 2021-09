The city of Busan reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, marking the third day in a row with cases in the 30’s since the city eased social distancing regulations to level 3.

No new group infections were reported today. But five contacts were confirmed during self-quarantine in a chain of infections linked to a church in Geumjeong-gu.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination rate in the Busan region was 63.2 percent for the first shot and 38.9 percent for the second shot.