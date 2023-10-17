Image: KBL
Busan’s New KBL Team Considered Title Contenders

By Haps Staff

The Busan KCC Egis are considered strong contenders for this season’s Men’s Professional Basketball (KBL) championship.

With an impressive lineup including Heo Woong, Lee Seung-hyun, and Ra Gun-ah, as well as the recent addition of last year’s MVP Choi Jun-yong and foreign player Alize DeShawn Johnson, they have garnered significant attention.

At the KBL opening media day earlier this week, seven out of ten coaches named KCC as potential champions, emphasizing the team’s exceptional players and well-organized composition.

KCC’s recent victory in the KBL Cup last week, led by Johnson’s outstanding performance, further solidified their standing.

If they secure the championship, it will mark Busan’s first professional sports victory in 12 years, bringing renewed hope to the city, which has seen limited success in other professional sports leagues.

KCC kicks off its season at home this Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. against Seoul Samsung.

