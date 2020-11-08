Busan’s New Social Distancing Rules Explained

The government has revised its three-tier social distancing rules to a five-level scheme (Level 1, 1.5, 2, 2.5, and 3) to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The new scheme took effect from Saturday, November 7th.

Related article: Social distancing status to be expanded into 5 levels

Related article: Check out the details of all five levels – Korea Herald

Related article: Busan’s revised social distancing measures – City of Busan (Korean)

The city of Busan’s guidelines closely follows the central government’s revised social distancing measures. However, it will raise its social distancing level to 1.5 if the daily new cases exceed 15.

The government has proposed grouping Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam into one zone and enacting level 1.5 when daily cases exceed 30.

However, the city of Busan created its own standard to respond effectively in situations where new cases vary by region.

From November 7th until further notice, social distancing level 1 remains in place in Busan and the city will follow the revised social distancing measures going forward.

It is mandatory to wear a mask in Busan in the following places:

‘priority’ facilities, ‘regular’ facilities’, places of assemblies and demonstrations, public transportation, medical centers, pharmacies, day and night care centers, nursing facilities, indoor sports stadiums, risk-prone workplaces (distribution and logistics centers, call centers), meetings and events where 500 people or more are expected to attend and consulted with the local government

Those not wearing a mask will receive a fine of up to 100,000 won and up to 3 million won for facility managers, business owners, and operators starting from November 13th.

Public facilities have been re-classified into nine types of “priority” facilities and 14 types of “regular” ones.

‘Priority’ Facilities (9 types)

Bars, including night clubs and room salons, colatecs (Korean-style cabaret), karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pocha

Singing rooms, indoor standing performance halls, direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers

Restaurants/cafes/bakeries (150 m2 or larger)

Regular Facilities (14 types)

Internet cafes (PC bangs), wedding halls, funeral homes, private academies (less than 300 students), job training centers, bathhouses/saunas, concert halls, movie theaters, amusement parks/water parks, multi-rooms/DVD rooms, Indoor sports facilities, barbershops/hair salons, shops·marts·department stores, study rooms and cafes