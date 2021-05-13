The historic Bosu Book Store has operated since 1950 in Busan.
Busan’s Old Alleyways to Hold Festivals Next Week

Haps Staff

Festivals where people can view the alleys of Busan’s old downtown as attractions are set to run next week.

The City of Busan will hold the Busan Alleyway Festival in the alleys of Jung-gu, Dong-gu, Seo-gu and Yeongdo-gu on the 21st to the 23rd of this month.

The festival will be held in Bosu-dong Book Alley and the Mural Village Alley in Jung-gu, Huinyeoeul Village Alley in Yeongdo-gu  and Ibagugil Alley in Dong-gu.

The theme of this year’s festival is set to ‘homecoming’ with the intent to reconnect people to the original center of industrialization in Korea.

Various walking programs for different age groups and themes have been prepared according to the characteristics of each district, and all participation programs will be run on a reservation-based system.

Period: May 21- May 23, 2021

Venue: Old downtown in Busan (Jung-gu, Seo-gu, Dong-gu, Yeongdo-gu)

40 Stairs Alley, Jung-gu

100-year Songdo Alley, Seo-gu

168 Stairs Alley, Dong-gu

Huinnyeoul Culture Village, Yeongdo-gu

 

blank
