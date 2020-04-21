Busan’s Only Zoo, Samjung The Park, Intends to Close April 24th

Samjung the Park, the only zoo in Busan that opened six years ago, announced its intention to close after the 24th, amid three companies showing their intention to take over the business.

The city of Busan is currently resisting civic groups’ anger over one of the companies that issued a letter of intent to acquire that has proposed to install an amusement park facility at an additional space beside the zoo.

According to Busan City yesterday, Samjung Enterprise, which runs Samjung The Park, recently announced that it will only operate the zoo until the 24th of this month.

Tension is high as the city of Busan, which decided to buy the zoo at more than 60 billion won on top of the operating deficit to the debt guarantee line of 50 billion won, is now in the “no purchase” position.

The city is currently considering selling the zoo to a third party and three companies have now announced their intention to take over.