The city of Busan’s population has dropped down to under 3.4 million people

Last month’s population came to 3,399,749 down 1,323 from August. The population, which had reached 3.8 million in the 90s, has been decreasing since 2000.

The number of households in Busan, however, increased by 29,000 from a year ago to 1,523,122 households, as the number of households with 1 or 2 persons has increased.