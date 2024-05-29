Busan’s Population Expected to Drop to 2.45 Million by 2052

By 2052, the population of Busan is expected to decrease by 850,000 compared to 2022, with the working-age population (ages 15 to 64) shrinking by 1.07 million and the median age in Busan will exceed 60 years.

While other cities and provinces in South Korea are also experiencing population decline and aging, Busan’s rate is notably faster.

According to the “Future Population Projection 2022-2052” report released by Statistics Korea on the 28th, only Gyeonggi-do and Sejong are expected to see population growth by 2052, while the other 15 provinces and regions will face declines.

These projections are based on the 2022 population census, incorporating recent trends in population changes across cities and provinces.

Busan’s population is expected to decrease from 3.3 million to 2.45 million, a 25.8% decline, the steepest among the 17 cities and provinces nationwide.

Nationally, the median age is projected to rise from 44.9 to 58.8 years due to declining birth rates and increasing life expectancy.

In Busan, the median age will increase from 47.5 in 2022 to 60.5 in 2052, with Ulsan having the highest median age among metropolitan cities at 60.8.

The working-age population is expected to decline in all regions except Sejong. In Busan, this demographic will drop from 2.27 million to 1.2 million, a 47.1% decrease, second only to Gyeongnam’s 47.8% decline.

By 2052, the elderly population (65 years and older) will reach 18.86 million nationwide, or 40.8% of the total population.

This increase is partly due to baby boomers (born between 1955 and 1963) entering the elderly demographic.

In Busan, the elderly population will grow from 690,000 to 1.07 million, making up nearly half of the city’s 2.45 million residents.

Busan’s youth population (ages 0-14) will decrease significantly from 340,000 to 180,000. The school-age population (ages 6-21) will also drop from 440,000 to 210,000.