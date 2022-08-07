Busan’s Public Schools to Hold In-Person Classes During the Second Semester

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education announced that public schools in Busan will hold in-person classes in principle during the second semester but flexibly operate classes in consultation with the schools if the COVID-19 situation worsens.

To prepare for in-person classes, schools will carry out an intensive virus prevention inspection period from the 8th until the 26th of this month, for three weeks before and after the start of the second semester.

To prepare for a rise in confirmed faculty, the city’s education office has also secured more than a thousand replacement workers including school staff and teachers as well as local government officials.