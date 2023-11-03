Busan News

Busan’s Registered Resident Population Dips Below 3.3 Million Mark

By Haps Staff

Recent data from the Ministry of Public Administration and Security has revealed a decrease in Busan’s registered resident population, dropping below 3.3 million.

Comparing the figures to the previous year, 12 out of the city’s 16 districts experienced a decline, while the remaining 4 districts showed a slight increase.

As of the end of October, the registered resident population in Busan totaled 3,298,213, indicating a decrease of 2,623 people compared to the previous month and a decline of 24,073 people compared to the same period last year.

While the registered resident population pertains to individuals officially registered as residents in the city’s 16 districts, Statistics Korea conducts a comprehensive survey of the permanent population currently residing in Busan. Despite the variation in the two datasets, they collectively demonstrate the overall population trends in the region.

Busan had previously seen its registered resident population dip below 3.5 million in December 2016, with a further decline to 3.4 million by September 2020.

Although the majority of districts experienced a decrease in population, four areas recorded a minor increase.

Dong-gu saw an uptick from 86,948 to 88,008, Suyeong-gu from 174,694 to 174,994, Sasang-gu from 203,331 to 203,445, and Gijang-gun from 178,303 to 179,084.

While these increases were modest, they hold significance as they helped prevent a further decline in population.

Last year, the National Statistical Office projected a significant drop in Busan’s total population, estimating that it would reach 3 million by 2034.

Recent population movement statistics indicated a net outflow of 8,062 individuals from the southeastern region, including the metropolitan area, during the third quarter.

There was a net outflow of 2,921 people from Busan, 1,636 from Ulsan, and 3,505 from Gyeongnam according to the Southeast Regional Statistics Office.

