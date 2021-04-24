Busan’s Speeding Ticket Hotspots Revealed

Busan Police has published the top 10 locations where drivers are frequently caught on speed cameras and mobile surveillance.

As of last year, there were 621 traffic enforcement cameras in Busan that caught more than 852,000 cars.

Among fixed speed cameras, a camera in front of Songsan Village on the road from Gimhae City Hall to Garak IC in Jukdong-dong in Gangseo-gu caught the largest number of cars,

finding 17,750 instances of speeding.

The top 10 areas in Busan where speeding tickets were issued by fixed camera include:

Songsan Village, Gangseo-gu Deokseon-ri Ramp, Gijang Danggam-dong entrance, Busanjin-gu Hwamyeong-dong Hwaseok Underpass, Buk-gu Gwangil Elementary School, Jung-gu Shinseung Tunnel Entrance, Geumjeong-gu Banyeo Elementary School, Haeundae-gu Yeongdo Police Station, Yeong-do Garak Bridge, Gangseo-gu Gamcheon Constabulary, Sasang-gu

The top 10 areas in Busan where speeding tickets were issued by mobile surveillance include:

Hwamyeong Bridge Underpass, Buk-gu Okpo Village Intersection, Gangseo-gu Geumjeong-gu Sports Park, Geumjeong-gu Allak Underground, Dongnae-gu Hwecha-ro Roundabout, Buk-gu Mandeok Expressway Entrance, Buk-gu Gimhae Airport Entrance, Gangseo-gu Gamcheon-Gupo Nakdongdae-ro, Sasang-gu Sikman-dong Junction, Gangseo-gu EMart Entrance, Geumjeong-gu

The number of fatalities due to speeding in Busan was reduced to 21 in 2020.

The Safety Speed ‘5030’ campaign, which was being implemented in Busan for the first time in the country on November 11, 2019.

The safety speed of ‘5030’ was implemented to cap the maximum speed to 50 km/hr on main roads in the city and 30 km/hr on other roads.