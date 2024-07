Busan’s Summer Water Play Parks Offer Cool Relief

This summer, Busan’s Eulsukdo Climate and Ecology Education Park and Suyeong-gu Water Park for Children are providing refreshing fun for families.

Eulsukdo Climate and Ecology Education Park through September 1 offering a 400 sqm water play area for children aged 3-13. Located at 1149-38 beonji Hadan-dong, Saha-gu, it is open from 10:00 to 17:00 daily, except Mondays and rainy days. Free admission and safety breaks every 40 minutes ensure a safe, enjoyable experience.

Suyeong-gu Water Park for Children, across from Millak Waterside Park, through August 31. Spanning 630 sqm, it features slides, large buckets, ground sprays, spacious decks, cooling fog systems, and restrooms. Open from 10:00 to 17:00, with a maintenance break from 12:00 to 13:00, it is closed on Mondays and rainy days. Children under 6 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Both parks offer free entry and ensure safety with regular breaks, providing perfect summer getaways for families.