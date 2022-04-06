Image: City of Busan
Busan’s Three New Unique Promo Videos Register Over 146 Million Views

Haps Staff

Three promotional videos for Busan featuring an addictive chorus by combining K-hip-hop and the Busan dialect of ‘Hey + Ma + Hamo (Hey, don’t worry, this person will be fine)’ is gaining popularity on YouTube and other sites.

The city produced and released the video of ‘Hey MaHamo’ produced and released with the Busan Tourism Organization in February, reaching about 350 million impressions and 146 million views on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok as of March 30.

The city produced the three videos in an omnibus-style music video format under the theme of ‘Busan, the city that Koreans love,’ and released the videos in eight countries.

In consideration of the characteristics of each country’s media, various media such as branding, short-form challenge, and article promotion were used to target potential customers traveling to Busan.

In particular, the dance challenge with influencers through ‘TikTok’ and ‘Wanghong Weibo’ by inducing natural consumer participation with fun and addictive music and dances.

You can watch the videos following the link below.

Watch: City of Busan Releases Three New Unique Promo Videos

Haps Staff

