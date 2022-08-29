TravelLocal Destinations

Busan’s Top 10 Destinations This Summer

Haps Staff

With summer coming to a close, the city of Busan saw a significant rise in tourism this year after weakened social distancing measures were introduced and more people were keen to travel.

TDI, a big data company, was commissioned by the Busan Ilbo to investigate Busan’s top tourist destinations during peak season from July 25 to August 21.

The results showed a 25% increase in traffic this year over 2021 as well as nearly 50% increases in places such as Songjeong Beach, SUP facilities in Gwangalli, and Suyeong Bay Yachting Center.

The top 10 destinations during this summer’s peak season were as follows:

  1. Haeundae Beach
  2. Gwangalli Beach
  3. Songjeong Beach
  4. Daedaepo Beach
  5. Songdo Marine Cable Car
  6. Songdo Beach
  7. Ilgwang Beach
  8. Haeundae Blue Line Park
  9. Busan Lotte World
  10. Taejongdae
