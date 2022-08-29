Busan’s Top 10 Destinations This Summer

With summer coming to a close, the city of Busan saw a significant rise in tourism this year after weakened social distancing measures were introduced and more people were keen to travel.

TDI, a big data company, was commissioned by the Busan Ilbo to investigate Busan’s top tourist destinations during peak season from July 25 to August 21.

The results showed a 25% increase in traffic this year over 2021 as well as nearly 50% increases in places such as Songjeong Beach, SUP facilities in Gwangalli, and Suyeong Bay Yachting Center.

The top 10 destinations during this summer’s peak season were as follows: