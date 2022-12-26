Busan’s Top 10 Hit Products of 2022 Announced

The Busan Research Institute has selected its ‘2022 Busan’s 10 hit products’ by conducting a citizen survey among 26 candidates selected through expert recommendation and news big data analysis.

The Busan Research Institute selects the top 10 hit products every year to find out the keywords that have heated up Busan this year through products and policies that have gained popularity in the region, influential figures/institutions, and infrastructure.

This year’s top 10 hit products include:

— The BTS concert (Yet to Come in Busan)

— Gwangalli M Drone Light Show

— Busan International Film Festival

— Opening of Lotte World Adventure Busan

— Opening of Busan National Assembly Library

— Lotte Giants Lee Dae-ho retirement tour

— The normalization of international flights at Gimhae International Airport

— Passing the preliminary feasibility of the Busan Port North Port Phase 2 redevelopment project

— The 2022 Busan International Motor Show

— The Busan Sea Festival

The Busan keywords of this year, viewed as the top 10 hit products, were ‘spurring recovery from daily life’, ‘full-scale attraction of Busan World Expo 2030’, and ‘expansion of new contents by region’.

Face-to-face events at the Busan International Film Festival, the normalization of international flights at Gimhae International Airport, the 2022 Busan International Motor Show, and Busan Sea Festival, were included in the ‘spur of daily recovery’.

The passage of preliminary feasibility for the BTS concert and Busan Port North Port 2nd phase redevelopment project to attract the ‘2030 Busan World Expo’ Selected for ‘Full-scale’.